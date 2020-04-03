Analysts Turn Mixed On Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on November 30, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocwen Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Compass Point in its report released on April 28, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Compass Point was of a view that OCN is Neutral in its latest report on March 03, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that OCN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.32 while ending the day at $0.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -19.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. OCN had ended its last session trading at $0.41. OCN 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $2.23.

The Ocwen Financial Corporation generated 492.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.55%.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.48% to reach $60.73/share. It started the day trading at $48.22 and traded between $46.61 and $48.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSM’s 50-day SMA is 53.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.63. The stock has a high of $60.64 for the year while the low is $37.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.12%, as 15.08M OCN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.84, while the P/B ratio is 4.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.66% over the last six months.