Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teradata Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Outperform the TDC stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Cowen was of a view that TDC is Market Perform in its latest report on November 08, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that TDC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.14.

The shares of the company added by 3.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.86 while ending the day at $20.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -4.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. TDC had ended its last session trading at $19.73. Teradata Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TDC 52-week low price stands at $17.62 while its 52-week high price is $46.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teradata Corporation generated 494.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -71.43%. Teradata Corporation has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.73% to reach $3.81/share. It started the day trading at $2.72 and traded between $2.20 and $2.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.11. The stock has a high of $11.18 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 85.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.16%, as 93.86M TDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.63% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $79,652,156. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,127,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 6.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 26,269,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,555,602 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $72,766,177. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,041 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,268,519 shares and is now valued at $69,993,798. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.