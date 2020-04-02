Mixed Analyst Attention: Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

The shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corporate Office Properties Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Overweight the OFC stock while also putting a $34 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Underweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on April 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Robert W. Baird was of a view that OFC is Outperform in its latest report on January 09, 2019. Stifel thinks that OFC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.87.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.66% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.37 while ending the day at $19.77. During the trading session, a total of 853872.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.17% decline from the average session volume which is 782160.0 shares. OFC had ended its last session trading at $22.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a market cap of $2.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.41, with a beta of 0.96. OFC 52-week low price stands at $15.23 while its 52-week high price is $30.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.37% to reach $55.00/share. It started the day trading at $25.31 and traded between $21.51 and $21.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKYW’s 50-day SMA is 44.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.15. The stock has a high of $66.52 for the year while the low is $10.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.29%, as 1.06M OFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of SkyWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 637.19K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SKYW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 118,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,215,409 shares of SKYW, with a total valuation of $327,579,569. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKYW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $260,527,628 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,272,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,395 shares of SkyWest Inc. which are valued at $193,970,955. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 107,802 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,844,820 shares and is now valued at $83,754,828. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SkyWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.