Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)?

The shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of General Electric Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. UBS was of a view that GE is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that GE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.34% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.00 while ending the day at $7.04. During the trading session, a total of 99.14 million shares were traded which represents a -17.68% decline from the average session volume which is 84.24 million shares. GE had ended its last session trading at $7.94. GE 52-week low price stands at $5.90 while its 52-week high price is $13.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The General Electric Company generated 36.39 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. General Electric Company has the potential to record 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on October 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.91% to reach $12.75/share. It started the day trading at $2.60 and traded between $1.98 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XAN’s 50-day SMA is 9.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.02. The stock has a high of $12.51 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.27%, as 1.07M GE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.44% of Exantas Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 429.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more XAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 137,454 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,923,998 shares of XAN, with a total valuation of $33,509,017. HBK Investments LP meanwhile bought more XAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,841,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Exantas Capital Corp. shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,680,742 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,158 shares of Exantas Capital Corp. which are valued at $19,261,303. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Exantas Capital Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,932 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,464,523 shares and is now valued at $16,783,434. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Exantas Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.