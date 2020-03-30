Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Conglomerates company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal-Weight the SPCE stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $25. Credit Suisse was of a view that SPCE is Outperform in its latest report on November 21, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that SPCE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.11 while ending the day at $15.38. During the trading session, a total of 10.87 million shares were traded which represents a 47.92% incline from the average session volume which is 20.87 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $17.06. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $42.49.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 492.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.78% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.62 and traded between $0.5003 and $0.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXR’s 50-day SMA is 0.8426 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8435. The stock has a high of $1.57 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 436868.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.18%, as 414,239 SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 579.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 467,228 shares of CTXR, with a total valuation of $332,666. Argent Wealth Management LLC meanwhile bought more CTXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $117,084 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 39.10% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.