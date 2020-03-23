Is It Crazy To Buy PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) And Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

The shares of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on August 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $18 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PlayAGS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on April 08, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. SunTrust was of a view that AGS is Buy in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that AGS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.70.

The shares of the company added by 20.74% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.975 while ending the day at $1.63. During the trading session, a total of 882148.0 shares were traded which represents a -112.84% decline from the average session volume which is 414460.0 shares. AGS had ended its last session trading at $1.35. PlayAGS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AGS 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $26.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PlayAGS Inc. generated 13.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. PlayAGS Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Stifel also rated PLAY as Initiated on September 19, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that PLAY could surge by 79.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.77% to reach $37.70/share. It started the day trading at $9.80 and traded between $5.00 and $7.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLAY’s 50-day SMA is 36.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.43. The stock has a high of $59.60 for the year while the low is $4.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.04%, as 5.69M AGS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PLAY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -75,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,496,389 shares of PLAY, with a total valuation of $148,425,801. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PLAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,563,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC increased its Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares by 75.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,525,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,086,292 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. which are valued at $83,376,658. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.