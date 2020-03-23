Is It Crazy To Buy Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) And Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

The shares of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Photronics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 18, 2019, to Outperform the PLAB stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2016. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $8.50. Needham was of a view that PLAB is Buy in its latest report on May 19, 2016. Needham thinks that PLAB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 12, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.58.

The shares of the company added by 4.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.31 while ending the day at $9.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -78.32% decline from the average session volume which is 715330.0 shares. PLAB had ended its last session trading at $9.00. Photronics Inc. currently has a market cap of $618.83 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.78, with a beta of 0.96. Photronics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PLAB 52-week low price stands at $7.95 while its 52-week high price is $16.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Photronics Inc. generated 218.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Photronics Inc. has the potential to record 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.59% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.6599 and traded between $6.21 and $4.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXDX’s 50-day SMA is 14.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.30. The stock has a high of $24.00 for the year while the low is $6.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.78%, as 15.35M PLAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 47.96% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 255.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 60.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -51.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… sold more AXDX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling -134,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,213,152 shares of AXDX, with a total valuation of $53,970,477. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… meanwhile sold more AXDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,759,025 worth of shares.

Similarly, Credit Suisse Asset Management (S… decreased its Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. shares by 20.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,098,661 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -813,610 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $39,693,847. Following these latest developments, around 41.71% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.