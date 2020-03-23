Is It Crazy To Buy Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) And Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

The shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orion Energy Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 04, 2019, to Buy the OESX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. ROTH Capital was of a view that OESX is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2014. Singular Research thinks that OESX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 284.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.47.

The shares of the company added by 10.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.75 while ending the day at $3.27. During the trading session, a total of 554280.0 shares were traded which represents a 3.79% incline from the average session volume which is 576090.0 shares. OESX had ended its last session trading at $2.97. Orion Energy Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $93.59 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.33, with a beta of 2.14. Orion Energy Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 OESX 52-week low price stands at $0.85 while its 52-week high price is $6.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Orion Energy Systems Inc. generated 13.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Orion Energy Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Deutsche Bank also rated PAAS as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that PAAS could surge by 55.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.44% to reach $26.18/share. It started the day trading at $15.43 and traded between $11.02 and $11.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAAS’s 50-day SMA is 21.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.03. The stock has a high of $26.20 for the year while the low is $10.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.11%, as 8.48M OESX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of Pan American Silver Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.04, while the P/B ratio is 1.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more PAAS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 799,031 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,542,422 shares of PAAS, with a total valuation of $525,539,956. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more PAAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,616,190 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Pan American Silver Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.