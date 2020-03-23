Expensive Market, What To Buy? OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

The shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $19 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Hold the OSW stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.34.

The shares of the company added by 18.29% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.50 while ending the day at $3.04. During the trading session, a total of 2.46 million shares were traded which represents a -106.51% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. OSW had ended its last session trading at $2.57. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 OSW 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $17.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited generated 15.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 288.89%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. JP Morgan also rated TTMI as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that TTMI could surge by 43.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.92% to reach $15.92/share. It started the day trading at $10.6907 and traded between $8.57 and $8.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTMI’s 50-day SMA is 13.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.19. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $8.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.86%, as 12.20M OSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.55% of TTM Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TTMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 465,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,344,081 shares of TTMI, with a total valuation of $186,329,612. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more TTMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,746,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TTM Technologies Inc. shares by 6.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,459,354 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 651,256 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. which are valued at $135,867,008. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TTM Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 61,769 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,788,288 shares and is now valued at $114,159,861. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of TTM Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.