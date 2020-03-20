Expensive Market, What To Buy? HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

The shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $137 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HCA Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the HCA stock while also putting a $160 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 23, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 143. Deutsche Bank was of a view that HCA is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2019. UBS thinks that HCA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 162.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $167.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.93.

The shares of the company added by 22.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $66.79 while ending the day at $83.50. During the trading session, a total of 5.33 million shares were traded which represents a -145.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.17 million shares. HCA had ended its last session trading at $68.13. HCA Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $31.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.85, with a beta of 1.04. HCA 52-week low price stands at $58.38 while its 52-week high price is $151.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HCA Healthcare Inc. generated 621.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.88%. HCA Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 11.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $12.04/share. It started the day trading at $5.26 and traded between $5.08 and $5.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHU’s 50-day SMA is 8.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.55. The stock has a high of $13.66 for the year while the low is $5.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.79%, as 1.57M HCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.25% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.85, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 520.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more CHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -27,322 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,969,892 shares of CHU, with a total valuation of $71,938,534. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,628,671 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares by 28.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,741,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -691,520 shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited which are valued at $13,970,230. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 347,133 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,709,009 shares and is now valued at $13,706,252. Following these latest developments, around 80.30% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.