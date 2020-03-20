Analysts Turn Mixed On Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

The shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $45 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kornit Digital Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the KRNT stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Needham was of a view that KRNT is Buy in its latest report on October 05, 2018. Needham thinks that KRNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.66 while ending the day at $24.84. During the trading session, a total of 575108.0 shares were traded which represents a -88.52% decline from the average session volume which is 305070.0 shares. KRNT had ended its last session trading at $26.36. Kornit Digital Ltd. currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 101.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.53, with a beta of 1.07. Kornit Digital Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 KRNT 52-week low price stands at $23.02 while its 52-week high price is $45.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kornit Digital Ltd. generated 94.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Kornit Digital Ltd. has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. SunTrust also rated BLDR as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BLDR could surge by 61.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.77% to reach $31.08/share. It started the day trading at $12.12 and traded between $9.79 and $12.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLDR’s 50-day SMA is 23.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.47. The stock has a high of $28.43 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.32%, as 2.71M KRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BLDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 126,076 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,236,656 shares of BLDR, with a total valuation of $277,894,458. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BLDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,667,167 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Builders FirstSource Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.