Analysts Turn Mixed On Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR), Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

The shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $16 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ichor Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Market Perform the ICHR stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. DA Davidson was of a view that ICHR is Neutral in its latest report on July 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ICHR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.82.

The shares of the company added by 15.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.68 while ending the day at $17.23. During the trading session, a total of 803936.0 shares were traded which represents a -102.76% decline from the average session volume which is 396500.0 shares. ICHR had ended its last session trading at $14.90. Ichor Holdings Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.80, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ICHR 52-week low price stands at $14.36 while its 52-week high price is $39.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ichor Holdings Ltd. generated 60.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 41.18%. Ichor Holdings Ltd. has the potential to record 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $92.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.88% to reach $134.33/share. It started the day trading at $94.62 and traded between $82.50 and $82.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOB’s 50-day SMA is 116.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.80. The stock has a high of $141.67 for the year while the low is $68.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.48%, as 1.08M ICHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Globant S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 57.57, while the P/B ratio is 6.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 326.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… bought more GLOB shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… purchasing 970,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,959,167 shares of GLOB, with a total valuation of $334,415,463. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLOB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $270,081,243 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. increased its Globant S.A. shares by 64.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,108,502 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 829,797 shares of Globant S.A. which are valued at $238,281,811. In the same vein, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its Globant S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,503 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,415,083 shares and is now valued at $159,918,530. Following these latest developments, around 3.31% of Globant S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.