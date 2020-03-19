Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH), Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

The shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Overweight the WH stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on December 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wolfe Research was of a view that WH is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 10, 2018. Longbow thinks that WH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $61.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.87% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $14.50 while ending the day at $21.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.74 million shares were traded which represents a -263.08% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. WH had ended its last session trading at $26.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WH 52-week low price stands at $26.50 while its 52-week high price is $63.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Sandler O’Neill also rated EFC as Initiated on December 06, 2017, with its price target of $17 suggesting that EFC could surge by 71.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.93% to reach $19.42/share. It started the day trading at $7.00 and traded between $3.2408 and $5.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EFC’s 50-day SMA is 17.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.80. The stock has a high of $19.12 for the year while the low is $7.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 870546.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.69%, as 812,307 WH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.00% of Ellington Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -62.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 120,953 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,001,934 shares of EFC, with a total valuation of $49,621,969. Ellington Management Group LLC meanwhile bought more EFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,411,035 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Ellington Financial Inc. shares by 1.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,868,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,650 shares of Ellington Financial Inc. which are valued at $30,879,445. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ellington Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 249,158 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,710,794 shares and is now valued at $28,279,425. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Ellington Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.