Two Stocks To Tuck Away: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

The shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Overweight the SAIL stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Needham was of a view that SAIL is Buy in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that SAIL is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.71 while ending the day at $13.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -113.77% decline from the average session volume which is 966610.0 shares. SAIL had ended its last session trading at $17.67. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 SAIL 52-week low price stands at $16.33 while its 52-week high price is $30.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. generated 450.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.55%. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Evercore ISI also rated DFS as Downgrade on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DFS could surge by 56.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.84% to reach $87.38/share. It started the day trading at $44.75 and traded between $37.56 and $37.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DFS’s 50-day SMA is 73.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.64. The stock has a high of $92.98 for the year while the low is $44.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.26%, as 5.27M SAIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.72% of Discover Financial Services shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DFS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -298,464 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,198,076 shares of DFS, with a total valuation of $1,586,909,824. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more DFS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,554,800,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Discover Financial Services shares by 3.46% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,415,270 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -552,759 shares of Discover Financial Services which are valued at $1,010,933,407. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Discover Financial Services shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 68,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,915,133 shares and is now valued at $912,554,422. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Discover Financial Services stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.