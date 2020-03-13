Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN), MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

The shares of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cedar Fair L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Buy the FUN stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $60. Stifel was of a view that FUN is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2018. Macquarie thinks that FUN is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.43 while ending the day at $20.99. During the trading session, a total of 2.83 million shares were traded which represents a -530.72% decline from the average session volume which is 448280.0 shares. FUN had ended its last session trading at $29.25. Cedar Fair L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.16, with a beta of 0.68. FUN 52-week low price stands at $26.41 while its 52-week high price is $64.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cedar Fair L.P. generated 182.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2185.71%. Cedar Fair L.P. has the potential to record 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on April 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.22% to reach $2.17/share. It started the day trading at $1.70 and traded between $1.40 and $1.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGI’s 50-day SMA is 2.2900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.9300. The stock has a high of $6.70 for the year while the low is $1.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.00%, as 5.47M FUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.08% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.47% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,642,886 shares of MGI, with a total valuation of $5,708,634. Beach Point Capital Management LP meanwhile sold more MGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,069,883 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by 23.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,566,721 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 294,174 shares of MoneyGram International Inc. which are valued at $3,384,117. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its MoneyGram International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,286,068 shares and is now valued at $2,777,907. Following these latest developments, around 13.50% of MoneyGram International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.