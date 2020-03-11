Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

The shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IBERIABANK Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Mkt Perform the IBKC stock while also putting a $87 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Hovde Group was of a view that IBKC is Outperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Raymond James thinks that IBKC is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $84.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.73.

The shares of the company added by 13.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.8701 while ending the day at $45.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -400.72% decline from the average session volume which is 411210.0 shares. IBKC had ended its last session trading at $40.41. IBERIABANK Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 1.42. IBKC 52-week low price stands at $40.10 while its 52-week high price is $81.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.18%. IBERIABANK Corporation has the potential to record 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. First Analysis Sec also rated SMAR as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that SMAR could surge by 19.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.17% to reach $52.64/share. It started the day trading at $42.24 and traded between $38.86 and $42.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMAR's 50-day SMA is 46.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.16. The stock has a high of $55.79 for the year while the low is $34.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.19%, as 11.89M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.40% of Smartsheet Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SMAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 167.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,584,781 shares of SMAR, with a total valuation of $628,975,360. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SMAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $406,623,129 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,592,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,309 shares of Smartsheet Inc. which are valued at $258,952,011. In the same vein, Coatue Management LLC decreased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,701,409 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,428,500 shares and is now valued at $251,339,550. Following these latest developments, around 6.00% of Smartsheet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.