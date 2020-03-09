Is A Downturn Overdue? Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS)?

The shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $80 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Las Vegas Sands Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Argus was of a view that LVS is Hold in its latest report on August 20, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that LVS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $73.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.54 while ending the day at $54.86. During the trading session, a total of 9.9 million shares were traded which represents a -109.68% decline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. LVS had ended its last session trading at $54.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. currently has a market cap of $41.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.36, with a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 LVS 52-week low price stands at $51.17 while its 52-week high price is $74.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Las Vegas Sands Corp. generated 4.24 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.41%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has the potential to record 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial published a research note on January 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.90% to reach $4.01/share. It started the day trading at $3.09 and traded between $2.81 and $2.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSS's 50-day SMA is 3.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.32. The stock has a high of $4.97 for the year while the low is $2.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.88%, as 5.56M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.83% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 446.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CPMG, Inc. bought more GSS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CPMG, Inc. purchasing 281,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,349,928 shares of GSS, with a total valuation of $27,488,788. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more GSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,047,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,115,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. which are valued at $15,039,664. In the same vein, Van Eck Associates Corp. decreased its Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,129,564 shares and is now valued at $12,140,918. Following these latest developments, around 26.61% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.