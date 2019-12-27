Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)?

The shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $26 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CenterPoint Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Equal Weight the CNP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Guggenheim in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Credit Suisse was of a view that CNP is Neutral in its latest report on November 15, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CNP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.33.

The shares of the company added by 0.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.81 while ending the day at $26.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a 64.4% incline from the average session volume which is 5.59 million shares. CNP had ended its last session trading at $26.76. CenterPoint Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.88, with a beta of 0.43. CenterPoint Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CNP 52-week low price stands at $24.25 while its 52-week high price is $31.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CenterPoint Energy Inc. generated 259.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.08%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. has the potential to record 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is now rated as Outperform. Oppenheimer also rated CRSP as Upgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that CRSP could surge by 13.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.71% to reach $77.50/share. It started the day trading at $67.51 and traded between $65.27 and $66.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRSP’s 50-day SMA is 57.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.59. The stock has a high of $74.00 for the year while the low is $24.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.12%, as 3.40M CNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.37% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more CRSP shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 57,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,782,140 shares of CRSP, with a total valuation of $199,340,331. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more CRSP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,001,713 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares by 54.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,084,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 384,300 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG which are valued at $77,690,095. In the same vein, Waddell & Reed Investment Managem… increased its CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,410 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,046,328 shares and is now valued at $74,969,401. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.