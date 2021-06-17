Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI): The Fundamentals Have Changed

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares fell to a low of $90.43 before closing at $91.21. Intraday shares traded counted 0.63 million, which was 30.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 898.19K. RHI’s previous close was $91.43 while the outstanding shares total 111.42M. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.50, and a growth ratio of 1.15. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.21, with weekly volatility at 1.42% and ATR at 1.50. The RHI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.29 and a $92.32 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.24% on 06/16/21.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Robert Half International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.87 billion total, with 1.08 billion as their total liabilities.

RHI were able to record 58.32 million as free cash flow during the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -76.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 68.06 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/27/2021 quarter of the year, Robert Half International Inc. recorded a total of 1.4 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/27/2021 quarter increasing by 6.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 836.67 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 561.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 111.42M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.99 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 07/27/2021 (0.98 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.57 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RHI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RHI attractive?

In related news, President & CEO Staffing, GENTZKOW PAUL F sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.56, for a total value of 7,855,500. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Chairman, MESSMER HAROLD M JR now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,133,200. Also, Executive Vice President, GLASS ROBERT W sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 16. The shares were price at an average price of 65.59 per share, with a total market value of 670,801. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Morial Marc now holds 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 199,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.60%.

4 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Robert Half International Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RHI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $85.33.