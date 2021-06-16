Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) weekly volatility stands at 2.81%: What It Means

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) previous close was $23.57 while the outstanding shares total 243.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 14.60, and a growth ratio of 0.31. AMKR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.30% on 06/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.36 before closing at $23.64. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was 40.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.61M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69.72, with weekly volatility at 2.81% and ATR at 0.68. The AMKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.71 and a $27.50 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Amkor Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.65 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMKR, the company has in raw cash 651.21 million on their books with 135.41 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.11 billion total, with 1.32 billion as their total liabilities.

AMKR were able to record 66.44 million as free cash flow during the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -47.42 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 176.79 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/02/2021 quarter of the year, Amkor Technology Inc. recorded a total of 1.33 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/02/2021 quarter reducing by -3.39%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.06 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 265.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 243.27M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.49 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/02/2021 (0.49 cents a share).

Is the stock of AMKR attractive?

In related news, Director, CHURCHILL WINSTON J sold 26,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.66, for a total value of 539,411. As the sale deal closes, the CFO, Faust Megan now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,085. Also, President and CEO, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 17. The shares were price at an average price of 18.82 per share, with a total market value of 282,300. Following this completion of acquisition, the President and CEO, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 367,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amkor Technology Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.50.