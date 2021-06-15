Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares fell to a low of $13.87 before closing at $13.87. Intraday shares traded counted 2.17 million, which was 24.51% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.87M. BFLY’s previous close was $14.11 while the outstanding shares total 105.92M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.79, with weekly volatility at 6.51% and ATR at 0.84. The BFLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.20 and a $29.13 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.70% on 06/14/21.

Investors have identified the Medical Devices company Butterfly Network Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.6 million total, with 52000.0 as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BFLY attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Perri David sold 151,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.00, for a total value of 2,119,838. As the sale deal closes, the Director, ROBBINS LARRY now bought 39,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 442,798. Also, Director, ROBBINS LARRY bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were price at an average price of 11.09 per share, with a total market value of 1,663,995. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

0 out of 0 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Butterfly Network Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BFLY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.00.