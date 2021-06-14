Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.83, with weekly volatility at 13.51% and ATR at 0.17. The IMH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.10 and a $4.14 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was -771.82% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 214.40K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.23% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.15 before closing at $2.24. IMH’s previous close was $2.17 while the outstanding shares total 21.29M. The firm has a beta of 0.61.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $46.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

IMH were able to record -38.41 million as free cash flow during the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.91 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -38.41 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/12/2021 quarter of the year, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 16.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -118.43% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/12/2021 quarter reducing by -27.18%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 15.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 0.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.29M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/12/2021.

Is the stock of IMH attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011 bought 19,292 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.97, for a total value of 38,100. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, PICKUP RICHARD H. now bought 19,292 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 38,100. Also, 10% Owner, RHP Trust, dated May 31, 2011 bought 111,226 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.95 per share, with a total market value of 216,602. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, PICKUP RICHARD H. now holds 111,226 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 216,602. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.60%.