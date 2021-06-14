Are Investors Unfairly Punishing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.83, with weekly volatility at 6.18% and ATR at 3.28. The ZIM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.34 and a $47.37 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was -40.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.33M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.72% on 06/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $44.5001 before closing at $46.54. ZIM’s previous close was $44.87 while the outstanding shares total 109.78M.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ZIM, the company has in raw cash 196.74 million on their books with 144.09 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 630.07 million total, with 953.34 million as their total liabilities.

ZIM were able to record 98.01 million as free cash flow during the 09/01/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.96 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 101.58 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 765.45 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 57.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 109.78M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 09/01/2021 (5.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.41 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ZIM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ZIM attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 50.36%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ZIM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $40.90.