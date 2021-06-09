PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) moved down -80.66% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has a beta of 1.13, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.84, and a growth ratio of 3.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.01, with weekly volatility at 1.47% and ATR at 2.91. The PPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $98.41 and a $182.97 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.51% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $177.24 before closing at $179.07. Intraday shares traded counted 1.09 million, which was 21.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.39M. PPG’s previous close was $179.98 while the outstanding shares total 237.40M.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company PPG Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $42.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PPG, the company has in raw cash 1.81 billion on their books with 881.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.34 billion total, with 5.12 billion as their total liabilities.

PPG were able to record -103.0 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -18.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -23.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, PPG Industries Inc. recorded a total of 3.88 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter increasing by 3.2%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.23 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.65 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 237.40M with the recently reported earning now reading 1.58 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (1.88 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.97 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PPG attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M sold 22,851 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 178.78, for a total value of 4,085,270. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, P&M Ctgs & Pres PPG EMEA, RAMAPRASAD VADLAMANNATI now sold 20,956 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 3,538,202. Also, VP and Controller (PAO), Schaupp William E sold 3,850 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 04. The shares were price at an average price of 134.66 per share, with a total market value of 518,451. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now holds 81,022 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 10,828,653. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

16 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PPG Industries Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $178.86.