Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.60% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.67 before closing at $33.59. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was 19.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.65M. MTDR’s previous close was $32.74 while the outstanding shares total 116.81M. The firm has a beta of 4.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.97, with weekly volatility at 4.76% and ATR at 1.65. The MTDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.29 and a $33.94 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Matador Resources Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.98 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 256.86 million total, with 376.41 million as their total liabilities.

MTDR were able to record 66.9 million as free cash flow during the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -43.13 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 169.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/04/2021 quarter of the year, Matador Resources Company recorded a total of 266.85 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -39.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/04/2021 quarter increasing by 15.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 174.18 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 92.66 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 116.81M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.52 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 08/04/2021 (0.71 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.92 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTDR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTDR attractive?

In related news, EVP, COO – Operations, Goodwin Billy E bought 2,000 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 27.75, for a total value of 55,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Ehrman Monika U now bought 360 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 10,051. Also, Director, Ehrman Monika U bought 450 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were cost at an average price of 22.01 per share, with a total market value of 9,904. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Ehrman Monika U now holds 1,123 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 10,028. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

9 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Matador Resources Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTDR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $34.00.