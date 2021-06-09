InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) has a beta of 1.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.24, with weekly volatility at 5.28% and ATR at 0.05. The NVIV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.50 and a $2.55 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.30% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.7481 before closing at $0.77. Intraday shares traded counted 1.08 million, which was 19.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.34M. NVIV’s previous close was $0.74 while the outstanding shares total 34.18M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.64 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 25.52 million total, with 1.48 million as their total liabilities.

NVIV were able to record -3.23 million as free cash flow during the 08/11/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.27 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.23 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of NVIV attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.17%.