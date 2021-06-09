HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.96% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $208.811 before closing at $209.84. Intraday shares traded counted 1.32 million, which was 11.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.49M. HCA’s previous close was $211.87 while the outstanding shares total 338.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.65, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.69, and a growth ratio of 1.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.26, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 4.31. The HCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $91.21 and a $217.36 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company HCA Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $70.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HCA, the company has in raw cash 1.03 billion on their books with 234.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.04 billion total, with 8.64 billion as their total liabilities.

HCA were able to record 1.33 billion as free cash flow during the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -763.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.99 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/28/2021 quarter of the year, HCA Healthcare Inc. recorded a total of 13.98 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/28/2021 quarter reducing by -2.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.22 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.75 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 338.12M with the recently reported earning now reading 4.67 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/28/2021 (4.14 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 15.18 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HCA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HCA attractive?

In related news, SVP – Mktg. & Communications, Reiner Deborah M sold 3,432 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 208.33, for a total value of 714,989. As the sale deal closes, the SVP and CIO, Paslick P. Martin now sold 7,672 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 1,592,324. Also, SVP & General Counsel, WATERMAN ROBERT A sold 40,626 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were price at an average price of 207.19 per share, with a total market value of 8,417,126. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & Controller, Wyatt Christopher F. now holds 4,604 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 939,216. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

16 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HCA Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HCA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $222.45.