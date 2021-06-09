Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) move down -0.09% this morning: ASB Price downtrend Looks Real

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) previous close was $22.98 while the outstanding shares total 152.35M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.57, and a growth ratio of 1.76. ASB’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.09% on 06/08/21. The shares fell to a low of $22.57 before closing at $22.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.97 million, which was 33.23% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.45M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.41, with weekly volatility at 1.95% and ATR at 0.54. The ASB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $11.78 and a $23.94 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Associated Banc-Corp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.56 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ASB were able to record 151.29 million as free cash flow during the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.23 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 157.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 07/22/2021 quarter of the year, Associated Banc-Corp recorded a total of 196.92 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -33.68% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 07/22/2021 quarter reducing by -7.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.02 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 175.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 152.35M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analystâ€™s prediction for their 07/22/2021 (0.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the companyâ€™s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASB attractive?

In related news, President & CEO, Harmening Andrew J sold 51,352 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.90, for a total value of 1,175,899. As the sale deal closes, the Director, VAN LITH KAREN now sold 4,500 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 103,131. Also, Executive Vice President, Stein David L sold 2,995 shares of the companyâ€™s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 11. The shares were price at an average price of 22.76 per share, with a total market value of 68,166. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Kitowski Nicole M now holds 13 shares of the companyâ€™s stock, valued at 302. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

0 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Associated Banc-Corp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the companyâ€™s shares has been set at $22.50.