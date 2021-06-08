Is Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Worth A Bite? EBON 200 SMA stands at -48.66%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) previous close was $3.34 while the outstanding shares total 139.21M. EBON’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.90% on 06/07/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.21 before closing at $3.31. Intraday shares traded counted 5.31 million, which was 72.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.18M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.45, with weekly volatility at 11.34% and ATR at 0.33. The EBON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.37 and a $14.95 high.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Ebang International Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $460.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EBON, the company has in raw cash 14.08 million on their books with 0.77 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 68.6 million total, with 34.26 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of EBON attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 7.09%.