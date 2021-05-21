Factors That Could Influence Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.70, with weekly volatility at 5.08% and ATR at 0.19. The PANL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.84 and a $4.10 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.35 million, which was 2.93% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 360.15K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.08% on 05/20/21. The shares fell to a low of $3.53 before closing at $3.66. PANL’s previous close was $3.70 while the outstanding shares total 43.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.75, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.74.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $157.23 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PANL, the company has in raw cash 42.02 million on their books with 10.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 110.64 million total, with 60.93 million as their total liabilities.

PANL were able to record -0.53 million as free cash flow during the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.38 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.94 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the 08/16/2021 quarter of the year, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. recorded a total of 124.97 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.28% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the 08/16/2021 quarter increasing by 9.7%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 101.47 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 23.5 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 43.97M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their 08/16/2021 (0.09 cents a share).

Is the stock of PANL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 2,764,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.08, for a total value of 8,503,651. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now sold 2,438,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,250,984. Also, 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin sold 420,485 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 22. The shares were price at an average price of 2.95 per share, with a total market value of 1,239,043. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, Pangaea One Acquisition Holdin now holds 438,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,300,261. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.20%.