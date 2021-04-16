Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) previous close was $59.37 while the outstanding shares total 57.16M. a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 58.45. KTB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.57% on 04/15/21. The shares fell to a low of $58.72 before closing at $61.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.4 million, which was 10.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 449.62K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.11, with weekly volatility at 4.31% and ATR at 2.43. The KTB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.53 and a $60.62 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Kontoor Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KTB, the company has in raw cash 248.14 million on their books with 25.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 901.68 million total, with 413.63 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KTB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KTB attractive?

In related news, VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Sumner Susan Denise sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 54.85, for a total value of 1,145,095. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & GB President – Wrangler, Waldron Thomas E. now bought 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 102,768. Also, Director, Carucci Richard bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 12. The shares were price at an average price of 16.00 per share, with a total market value of 287,996. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kontoor Brands Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KTB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.36.