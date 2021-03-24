Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) move up 1.25% this morning: EA Price Rally Looks Real

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has a beta of 0.90, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.97, and a growth ratio of 2.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.68, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 3.44. The EA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $88.43 and a $150.30 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.25% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $131.04 before closing at $133.05. Intraday shares traded counted 2.52 million, which was 11.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.83M. EA’s previous close was $131.41 while the outstanding shares total 290.00M.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company Electronic Arts Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $38.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.72 billion total, with 3.49 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EA attractive?

In related news, General Counsel & Corp Sect’y, Schatz Jacob J. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 129.42, for a total value of 129,420. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, Bruzzo Chris now sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,798,993. Also, COO & CFO, Jorgensen Blake J sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 130.91 per share, with a total market value of 782,216. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Studios Officer, Miele Laura now holds 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,849. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

17 out of 33 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Electronic Arts Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $157.48.