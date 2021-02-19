eGain Corporation (EGAN) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.65, with weekly volatility at 7.55% and ATR at 0.70. The EGAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.80 and a $20.88 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 52.54% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 483.74K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.33% on 02/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.5837 before closing at $12.02. EGAN’s previous close was $11.98 while the outstanding shares total 30.97M. The firm has a beta of 0.35, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 50.50, and a growth ratio of 5.05.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company eGain Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $388.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

eGain Corporation (EGAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 74.4 million total, with 46.84 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EGAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EGAN attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, SMIT ERIC sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.55, for a total value of 62,730. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, SMIT ERIC now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 56,920. Also, Chief Financial Officer, SMIT ERIC sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 15. The shares were price at an average price of 11.53 per share, with a total market value of 57,660. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Darukhanavala Phiroz P now holds 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 289,425. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.10%.

5 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on eGain Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EGAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $16.00.