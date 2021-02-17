Are Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) previous close was $10.08 while the outstanding shares total 92.61M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.12, and a growth ratio of 1.61. TPRE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.69% on 02/16/21. The shares fell to a low of $9.79 before closing at $10.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 32.25% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 315.71K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.25, with weekly volatility at 2.66% and ATR at 0.27. The TPRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.64 and a $11.19 high.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $968.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of TPRE attractive?

In related news, Director, Mahmud Medhi bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.75, for a total value of 105,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Coleman Christopher S. now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 71,100. Also, Chief Reserving Actuary, Brenden Justin J. bought 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.01 per share, with a total market value of 98,322. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Risk Officer, Campbell Nicholas J. D. now holds 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,050. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.