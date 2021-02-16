Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.97, with weekly volatility at 4.11% and ATR at 1.45. The DCOM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.51 and a $31.89 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 43.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 232.26K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.42% on 02/12/21. The shares fell to a low of $26.38 before closing at $26.98. DCOM’s previous close was $27.37 while the outstanding shares total 33.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.15, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.82, and a growth ratio of 9.46.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Dime Community Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.06 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DCOM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DCOM attractive?

In related news, Director-by-Deputization, BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L bought 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 26.03, for a total value of 25,952. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.

2 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dime Community Bancshares Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DCOM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.88.