Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) is trading at $41.40 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) previous close was $41.07 while the outstanding shares total 19.69M. The firm has a beta of 2.10. CHUY’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.80% on 02/11/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.04 before closing at $41.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 19.39% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 127.07K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.46, with weekly volatility at 6.29% and ATR at 2.13. The CHUY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.28 and a $43.35 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Chuy’s Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $783.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 84.24 million total, with 41.83 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHUY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHUY attractive?

In related news, VP of Real Estate and Develop., Hatcher Michael C. sold 4,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 23.03, for a total value of 114,183. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Zecher Ira L. now sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 55,974. Also, VP & Chief Financial Officer, Howie Jon W bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were price at an average price of 15.94 per share, with a total market value of 49,414. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP & Chief Financial Officer, Howie Jon W now holds 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,184. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Chuy’s Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHUY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.56.