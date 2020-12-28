Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)?

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.88% on 12/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $49.15 before closing at $49.52. Intraday shares traded counted 0.7 million, which was 77.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.18M. FAST’s previous close was $49.09 while the outstanding shares total 573.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.21, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.85, and a growth ratio of 4.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.90, with weekly volatility at 1.72% and ATR at 0.98. The FAST stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.50 and a $50.18 high.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company Fastenal Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FAST, the company has in raw cash 331.8 million on their books with 40.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.65 billion total, with 603.0 million as their total liabilities.

FAST were able to record 657.3 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 156.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 780.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fastenal Company (FAST)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Fastenal Company recorded a total of 1.41 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.42% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -6.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 772.7 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 640.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 573.90M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.39 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FAST sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FAST attractive?

In related news, CAO/Controller/Treasurer, Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 7,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 49.62, for a total value of 352,993. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, Jansen James C now sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,732,577. Also, Director, Ancius Michael J bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 21. The shares were price at an average price of 44.30 per share, with a total market value of 24,365. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, HSU Hsenghung Sam now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.32%.

2 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fastenal Company. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FAST stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.44.