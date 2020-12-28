Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) jump over 249.23% in a week: Is AIRT Giving A Buy Signal?

Air T Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 293.64% on 12/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.55 before closing at $38.38. Intraday shares traded counted 2.35 million, which was -46810.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.01K. AIRT’s previous close was $9.75 while the outstanding shares total 2.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 93.22, with weekly volatility at 58.39% and ATR at 2.85. The AIRT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.95 and a $21.89 high.

Investors have identified the Integrated Freight & Logistics company Air T Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Air T Inc. (AIRT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AIRT, the company has in raw cash 12.87 million on their books with 46.36 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 105.3 million total, with 69.12 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AIRT attractive?

In related news, CEO, Swenson Nicholas John bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.95, for a total value of 34,201. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CABILLOT RAYMOND E now bought 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,219. Also, CEO, Swenson Nicholas John bought 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.50 per share, with a total market value of 78,729. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, CABILLOT RAYMOND E now holds 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 307,560. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 45.22%.