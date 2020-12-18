Are Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) previous close was $194.70 while the outstanding shares total 114.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 47.20, and a growth ratio of 3.09. TTWO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.22% on 12/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $193.745 before closing at $195.12. Intraday shares traded counted 2.9 million, which was -116.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.34M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.65, with weekly volatility at 3.03% and ATR at 5.79. The TTWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $100.00 and a $203.69 high.

Investors have identified the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.16 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.93 billion total, with 2.33 billion as their total liabilities.

TTWO were able to record 601.72 million as free cash flow during the Q2 2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 91.39 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 626.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q2 2021 quarter of the year, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. recorded a total of 841.14 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q2 2021 quarter increasing by 1.17%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 432.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 408.64 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.44M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.87 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q2 2021 (1.71 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTWO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTWO attractive?

In related news, Director, Sheresky Michael sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 161.35, for a total value of 36,626. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, CEO, ZELNICK STRAUSS now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,200,104. Also, Chairman, CEO, ZELNICK STRAUSS sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 173.58 per share, with a total market value of 6,075,172. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Sheresky Michael now holds 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,424. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

16 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $191.85.