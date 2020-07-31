Is Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Still Worth A Bite?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) previous close was $120.63 while the outstanding shares total 54.80M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.55, and a growth ratio of 1.17. CSL’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.35% on 07/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $117.11 before closing at $117.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.52 million, which was 1.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 523.73K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.22, with weekly volatility at 2.56% and ATR at 3.73. The CSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $97.55 and a $169.86 high.

Investors have identified the Building Products & Equipment company Carlisle Companies Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CSL, the company has in raw cash 737.7 million on their books with 0.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2152900000 million total, with 613900000 million as their total liabilities.

CSL were able to record 177.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 386.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 226.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Carlisle Companies Incorporated recorded a total of 1.02 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -28.37% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.59%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 8.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSL attractive?

In related news, President, CIT, Berlin John E sold 13,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 14. The sale was performed at an average price of 163.10, for a total value of 2,125,999. As the sale deal closes, the President, CBF, MESSMER KARL TED now sold 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,294,717. Also, CEO & President, KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold 4,452 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 157.56 per share, with a total market value of 701,464. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO & President, KOCH D CHRISTIAN now holds 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,289,717. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carlisle Companies Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $147.75.