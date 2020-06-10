SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) moved up 52.31% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shares fell to a low of $4.63 before closing at $4.98. Intraday shares traded counted 1.05 million, which was -71.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 609.44K. STKL’s previous close was $4.95 while the outstanding shares total 88.16M. The firm has a beta of 1.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.19, with weekly volatility at 8.31% and ATR at 0.41. The STKL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.30 and a $5.45 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.61% on 06/09/20.

Investors have identified the Packaged Foods company SunOpta Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $437.33 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For STKL, the company has in raw cash 2.67 million on their books with 19.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 462144000 million total, with 373614000 million as their total liabilities.

STKL were able to record 25.06 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.17 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 34.75 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SunOpta Inc. (STKL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SunOpta Inc. recorded a total of 335.95 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.95%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 292.23 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 43.72 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 88.16M with the revenue now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STKL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STKL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Engaged Capital LLC bought 143,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 3.81, for a total value of 548,072. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, Engaged Capital LLC now bought 556,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,146,886. Also, 10% Owner, Engaged Capital LLC bought 191,196 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.80 per share, with a total market value of 727,206. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, Engaged Capital LLC now holds 108,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 399,846. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SunOpta Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STKL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.00.