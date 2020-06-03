Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Loss -23.26% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.31, with weekly volatility at 3.37% and ATR at 0.89. The AXTA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.92 and a $32.20 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.57 million, which was -1.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.52M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 06/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.88 before closing at $23.33. AXTA’s previous close was $23.30 while the outstanding shares total 234.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.60, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.33, and a growth ratio of 4.90.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AXTA, the company has in raw cash 660.0 million on their books with 40.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2189300000 million total, with 1007200000 million as their total liabilities.

AXTA were able to record -23.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -360.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -0.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. recorded a total of 983.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -13.81% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -11.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 646.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 336.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 234.90M with the revenue now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AXTA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AXTA attractive?

In related news, Director, SHAVER CHARLES W sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 25.27, for a total value of 6,317,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SHAVER CHARLES W now sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,300,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

13 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AXTA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.83.