Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)?

The shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $55 price target. Exane BNP Paribas wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oracle Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Overweight the ORCL stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $46. Societe Generale was of a view that ORCL is Buy in its latest report on March 04, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that ORCL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 51.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.34.

The shares of the company added by 0.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.08 while ending the day at $52.62. During the trading session, a total of 7.09 million shares were traded which represents a 55.47% incline from the average session volume which is 15.93 million shares. ORCL had ended its last session trading at $52.22. Oracle Corporation currently has a market cap of $164.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.72, with a beta of 0.88. ORCL 52-week low price stands at $39.71 while its 52-week high price is $60.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oracle Corporation generated 23.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.22%. Oracle Corporation has the potential to record 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $4.71 and traded between $4.45 and $4.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGS’s 50-day SMA is 3.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.73. The stock has a high of $21.59 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 957800.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.84%, as 643,259 ORCL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of PlayAGS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 957.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more AGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 131,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,649,986 shares of AGS, with a total valuation of $16,023,439. HG Vora Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more AGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,365,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,719,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,530 shares of PlayAGS Inc. which are valued at $7,547,464. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,884 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,368,469 shares and is now valued at $6,007,579. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of PlayAGS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.