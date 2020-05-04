Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)?

The shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $49 price target. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TAL Education Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $68. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 57. CLSA was of a view that TAL is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Macquarie thinks that TAL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $60.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $49.80 while ending the day at $49.90. During the trading session, a total of 4.78 million shares were traded which represents a -0.06% decline from the average session volume which is 4.78 million shares. TAL had ended its last session trading at $54.19. TAL Education Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TAL 52-week low price stands at $30.78 while its 52-week high price is $59.76.

The TAL Education Group generated 2.36 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.33%. TAL Education Group has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.64% to reach $593.30/share. It started the day trading at $80.42 and traded between $73.16 and $74.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATHM’s 50-day SMA is 74.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.02. The stock has a high of $117.50 for the year while the low is $59.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.29%, as 3.66M TAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Autohome Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.62, while the P/B ratio is 4.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 688.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… sold more ATHM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… selling -699,517 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,937,368 shares of ATHM, with a total valuation of $776,771,875. Orbis Investment Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more ATHM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $637,654,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aberdeen Standard Investments (As… decreased its Autohome Inc. shares by 4.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,274,399 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -269,751 shares of Autohome Inc. which are valued at $374,587,817. In the same vein, Comgest SA decreased its Autohome Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,555,563 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,588,234 shares and is now valued at $325,856,379.