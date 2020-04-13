Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Neutral the HLX stock while also putting a $6.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $5. Johnson Rice was of a view that HLX is Buy in its latest report on November 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HLX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.65.

The shares of the company added by 30.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.3701 while ending the day at $1.65. During the trading session, a total of 12.38 million shares were traded which represents a -500.97% decline from the average session volume which is 2.06 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $1.26. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HLX 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 262.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.94% to reach $21.83/share. It started the day trading at $5.75 and traded between $5.30 and $5.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRBP’s 50-day SMA is 5.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.46. The stock has a high of $7.99 for the year while the low is $3.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.74%, as 12.62M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.23% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.16% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Knoll Capital Management LP bought more CRBP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Knoll Capital Management LP purchasing 60,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,045,870 shares of CRBP, with a total valuation of $26,440,359. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CRBP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,617,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares by 37.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,594,019 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,185,623 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which are valued at $18,832,660. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 82,794 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,104,577 shares and is now valued at $16,267,983. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.