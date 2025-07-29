Avalon (ALBT) Stock Rises On KetoAir Distribution Agreement

On Monday, Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s (NASDAQ: ALBT) stock surged 31.42% to end at $2.97. The spike came after the business announced a wholesale distribution deal for KetoAir, a cutting-edge breathalyzer designed to aid with ketogenic health management.

Forming a Strategic Alliance to Increase KetoAir Distribution

Avalon said that Saga Health Corporation and its subsidiary, Q&A Distribution, LLC, had signed a wholesale distribution agreement. Through this arrangement, Saga Health’s Holistic Health Reset Program—which is specifically designed for first responders—will incorporate the KetoAir breathalyzer. Breath acetone content (BrAce), a crucial indicator for fat metabolism and ketosis, is measured by the device.

KetoAir: Monitoring in Real Time for Keto Health

The KetoAir gadget uses cutting-edge nano-sensor technology to provide consumers looking for better weight management, increased sports performance, or medicinal advantages from ketogenic diets with real-time BrAce data.

KetoAir is compatible with both Android and Apple operating systems and works with applications that are available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Avalon views the collaboration with Saga Health as a crucial step in expanding KetoAir’s commercial reach and meeting the market’s growing need for specialized health products.

Enhancing Cell Therapy’s Intellectual Property Portfolio

Avalon also announced that the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Department (HKIPD) has awarded the business a standard patent for its proprietary CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cell technologies.

This Certificate of Invention is based on a Chinese patent and is effective for 20 years starting February 21, 2020, and strengthens Avalon’s intellectual property position in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Co-developed with Avalon’s strategic partner Arbele Limited, the patented platform aims to optimize CAR-based immune cell generation, proliferation, durability, and therapeutic efficacy.

This addition to Avalon’s patent portfolio, enhances existing protections in the US and other Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) jurisdictions and solidifies the company’s position in the development of advanced cell treatments.