Home  »  Daily Market Summary   »  What Motivated IM Cannabis (IMCC) Stock To Jump Ne...

What Motivated IM Cannabis (IMCC) Stock To Jump Nearly 10% After-Hours?

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) shares, which recently underwent a stock consolidation, were up 9.69% to trade at $2.49 in after-hours trading at the time of our last check.

How did IMCC handle the stock consolidation?

Recently, IM Cannabis (IMCC) started trading on a post-consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) and the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) on November 17, 2022. The announcement that the Common Shares will be consolidated on the basis of one (1) Post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten (10) Pre-Consolidation Common Shares was made by IM Cannabis on November 14, 2022. (the “Share Consolidation”).

At the company’s annual general and extraordinary meeting of shareholders conducted on October 20, 2022, the shareholders of IMCC approved the share consolidation. The Share Consolidation was designed to raise the Common Shares’ trading price and allow IMCC to meet the minimum bid price criteria for ongoing NASDAQ listing. The number of existing IMCC Common Shares has decreased from 75,695,325 Common Shares to around 7,569,526 Common Shares as a result of the Share Consolidation.

IMCC will be focusing more on expansion:

IMCC also started exiting the Canadian cannabis industry this month in order to concentrate its attention on looking for expansion prospects in Israel, Germany, and Europe. By making this change, IMCC hopes to become a smaller corporation with a primary goal of becoming profitable by 2023. With the help of strategic collaborations with top-tier Canadian suppliers and a highly qualified sourcing staff, IMCC will continue to capitalize on the growing demand and good momentum in Israel to solidify its leading position there and push a long-term expansion strategy in Germany.

According to the Company, Germany will benefit significantly from Israel’s excellent sourcing infrastructure, which is supported by sophisticated product knowledge and regulatory experience, especially if recreational cannabis use becomes legal there. This is predicated on the idea that the German and Israeli markets share a variety of similar characteristics, including strong commercial infrastructure, highly developed digital capabilities, favorable demographics, and consumer preferences.

How will the decision impact IMCC?

The news played a significant role in IMCC’s ongoing strategy of strategic refocusing, which aims to focus its efforts on the areas with the highest value and quicken the company’s road to profitability. In order to achieve market leadership in the medical cannabis market and be fully prepared to capitalize on the recreational market once it is legalized, IM Cannabis (IMCC) is exiting the Canadian cannabis market in an effort to maximize efficiency, strike the right balance for future success, and further strengthen its Israeli operations.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

logo

State Reviewer provide quality information for free in a convenient place and format. You do not need to look for us – the news portal “State Reviewer” meets the reader every morning on the way to work in the metro, at traffic intersections, in cafes and business centers. Throughout the day on our social networking pages and at statereviewer.com you will find the most important information about cities, countries and worlds.

Contact us: contact@68.183.133.165

385

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

Receive Best Stock To Trade Before The Opening Bell

 

 

100% Free. Stop Anytime. No Spam