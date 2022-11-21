What Accounts For The Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) Stock’s 20% Gain Today?

The stock price of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) increased 20.18% to $1.37 on the latest check Monday after a global license deal was signed.

Which contract has BWV signed?

The University of Texas Health San Antonio (“UT Health San Antonio”) and Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) today announced the signing of an exclusive, global licensing agreement for the development of a live attenuated, oral Chlamydia vaccine candidate.

There is still a significant unmet need for an effective Chlamydia vaccine both in the United States and globally, given that there are millions of new and ongoing infections every year and no prophylactic therapy. Blue Water Vaccines will be able to continue working on the development of this innovative vaccine candidate with the aid of this relationship with UT Health San Antonio.

The new vaccine candidate was created at Guangming Zhong’s lab at UT Health San Antonio using the live attenuated Chlamydia strain C. muridarum (“C. muridarum”). Without affecting the gut microbiota or the emergence of gut mucosal resident memory T cell responses to a non-chlamydial infection, C. muridarum was able to colonize in the gastrointestinal tract of mice following oral vaccination and induce transmucosal protection against genital tract Chlamydia infection. Additionally, it was demonstrated that the vaccine was nonpathogenic in mice, suggesting that it may be possible to turn the live, attenuated C. muridarum vaccine into a protective, human Chlamydia vaccine.

With around 1.6 million new cases reported in 2020 alone, Chlamydia is the most commonly reported bacterial STI in the United States, according to the CDC. The WHO estimates that there are around 129 million new cases of chlamydia worldwide each year, albeit this number may be underreported given that many infections are asymptomatic and diagnostic testing is scarce in low- and middle-income nations. As of right now, there is no vaccine to protect against chlamydia infection; instead, antibiotic regimens are the mainstay of care, with the risk of reinfection following successful treatment. Chlamydia is a leading cause of pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility in women if it goes undiagnosed or untreated.

What caused BWV to form the alliance?

Chlamydia vaccines have traditionally been difficult to manufacture, but UT Health San Antonio’s innovative technique has shown promising results in mouse models and may one day lead to a candidate for a human vaccine. With the goal of helping patients all across the world, Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) and UT Health San Antonio have formed a new relationship.