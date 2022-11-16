Why Is Xenetic (XBIO) Stock Price Up This Session?

Following the hiring of a top specialist, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: XBIO) is soaring on the charts today, up 11.03% to trade at $0.47 at the last check.

Who has XBIO engaged?

Jonathan Spicer, MD, Ph.D., has been appointed to the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of Xenetic (XBIO), the company announced today. Dr. Spicer has established one of the most active research programs in the field of neoadjuvant immunotherapy for operable lung cancer and is regarded as a pioneer in the study of how neutrophils influence the course of cancer, particularly the involvement of NETs in cancer biology.

With relation to Xenetic’s newly acquired DNase-oncology platform, Dr. Spicer’s research on NETs and their effect on cancer brings essential leadership and insight. He will also give crucial experience as XBIO looks to move the program toward its phase-1 study. Dr. Spicer was welcomed to the XBIO SAB, and the company plans to benefit from his vast knowledge of NETs and their involvement in the development of cancer.

Dr. Spicer is a skilled surgeon and scientist who presently holds the positions of Associate Professor of Surgery at McGill University and Medical Director of the Thoracic Oncology Network at the McGill University Health Center (MUHC). Additionally, Dr. Spicer oversees a sizable research agenda that includes fundamental, translational, and clinical research subjects. Dr. Spicer is also Co-Director of the MUHC Thoracic Oncology Clinical Trials Unit and serves as Chair of the McGill Regional Thoracic Oncology Tumor Board.

A substantial opportunity to possibly overcome NET-mediated resistance to cancer treatments like radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies, including checkpoint inhibition and adoptive cell therapies, is provided by Xenetic’s DNase platform. Dr. Spicer was encouraged by the revised findings, and he will collaborate with the XBIO team to progress this initiative for a number of critical unmet needs.

A recent XBIO collaboration:

In connection with Xenetic’s previously announced partnership with VolitionRx Limited, a global epigenetics company, and CLS, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies based on the discovery of novel therapeutic targets, CLS Therapeutics recently signed a patent assignment agreement with Xenetic (XBIO). In addition, XBIO will grant CLS 850,000 shares of common stock in exchange for the patent assignment.