How Does The Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock Price Increase By 14% In Pre-Market Trades?

The stock price of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) increased 14.52% to $0.3550 during pre-market trading on Tuesday. The HLBZ stock increased despite the dearth of recent news, therefore recent events may be helpful in understanding the BAJFF.

What recently occurred at HLBZ?

The popular urban mobility app’s developer, Moovit, and Helbiz (HLBZ) are expanding their collaboration so that Moovit users will see geo-targeted proximity advertising when they are close to Helbiz’s electric vehicles. Users of Moovit in Washington, DC, and other Italian cities, like Rome, Milan, and Turin, may benefit from this new option to easily find and utilize Helbiz cars for more comfortable journey.

Users of the Washington, DC, and several Italian cities’ Moovit displays, such as the Home, Suggested Routes, and Stations screens, will now notice a banner at the bottom of each of these panels while planning trips using public and shared transit. The distance to the closest HLBZ electric vehicle is shown on the banner. Once Moovit is open, customers may either input their destination to get a list of Suggested Routes to get there utilizing public transportation and micro-mobility services, or they can press the banner to swiftly start the scooter rental and ride activation process.

How HLBZ remain collaborating previously?

The development of a truly multi-modal transportation system is the key to the success of micro mobility and a greener future. Riders will be able to include HLBZ in their daily demands thanks to this partnership with Moovit. They may utilize HLBZ’s service to go to or from public transit hubs or stations by knowing where the closest electric car is. They don’t need automobiles because of this because it saves them a lot of time.

Prior to the addition of the new capability, Moovit already allowed customers in more than 40 cities in the US, Italy, and Spain to utilize electric vehicles from Helbiz through its app. Helbiz is able to quickly and effectively incorporate its electric scooters, e-bikes, and mopeds within the Moovit app thanks to the relationship between the complementary mobility providers. Users may check where neighboring Helbiz vehicles are as well as how far they are from their current location and how long it will take them to get there.

What effect will this partnership have?

The partnership will make it as simple as possible for users to locate a Helbiz electric scooter, cycle, or moped, and with the Moovit app, they’ll be able to utilize them in conjunction with public transportation or take a micro-mobility ride for the duration of the trip. Riders will be encouraged to have car-free, multi-modal excursions as a result of the increased integration between Helbiz (HLBZ) and Moovit, which should enable passengers to avoid traffic in major cities.